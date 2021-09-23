Heartland Votes
Police: Woman found wrapped in sleeping bag after Kentucky man tells family he killed her

A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a short time later, they found her body duct-taped and wrapped in a sleeping bag, according to a police report.(Meade County Detention Center)
By John P. Wise
Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a short time later, they found her body duct-taped and wrapped in a sleeping bag, according to a police report.

Denny Rumfelt, 29, told his brother and parents at his home Wednesday afternoon that he had killed the woman and that her body was “wrapped up in carpet” in his truck parked outside.

Meade County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived a short time later, and Rumfelt came outside and surrendered without incident, his arrest report said.

The deputies pulled the sleeping bag out from the passenger side of the truck and placed it on top of a piece of plexiglass.

When the coroner arrived, the duct tape was cut from the bag and the unidentified woman’s body was pulled from it. The arrest report said her body had duct tape around her mouth and tape covering her eyes.

Rumfelt was arrested and charged with murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. He was also treated for injuries after investigators noticed cuts and blood on his body and clothing.

