Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Legal challenge involves southern Ill. hospital group and its COVID-19 vaccine mandate

By Colin Baillie
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A legal challenge involves one of the largest medical groups in southern Illinois.

At issue, whether Southern Illinois Healthcare did not allow some employees to use the religious exemption to not getting vaccinated.

SIH received a 14-page letter on Wednesday, September 22 from a non-profit religious liberty organization called Liberty Counsel.

The letter claims seven SIH employees did not get religious exemptions, even though the group’s vice president for legal affairs says they should have received one.

We asked Roger Gannam about the SIH employees they represent.

“And we should tell you that around the country, and in one of our other litigations, we’ve collected affidavits from employees in every corner of the country, who are patient facing and they’re being able to continue working by following other safety measures,” said Roger Gannam, assistant vice president of legal affairs at Liberty Counsel.

SIH issued this statement in response to the letter:

“A panel of physicians and other experts, including spiritual care, reviewed each application for medical and religious exemption in its entirety with the utmost respect. While not everyone who applied received an exemption, SIH did grant medical and religious exemptions during this rigorous review process.”

Gannam said if SIH does not comply, he will meet with his clients on what happens next.

Under SIH COVID-19 policy all employees must be fully vaccinated by November 8.

The entire letter can be found on the liberty counsel website.

A legal challenge involving one of the largest Hospital groups and its Covid Vaccine Mandate.
A legal challenge involving one of the largest Hospital groups and its Covid Vaccine Mandate.(Colin Baillie)

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Pritzker stressed on Monday that people are required to remove themselves if they have...
Gov. Pritzker executive order allows Ill. schools to exclude students, staff with COVID-19
Sheriff Marshak said in a release the property has been the site of several recent thefts.
Juvenile hunter accused of killing man with arrow after attempted theft in Dittmer, Mo.
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
The third-round winners of the MO VIP drawing were announced on Wednesday, September 22.
3rd round winners announced for MO VIP drawing
A kidnapping suspect and victim out of Cadiz were found dead after a brief chase near Stanford....
Ky. State Police find kidnapping suspect, victim dead

Latest News

The Mayfield traffic signal is expected to be out of service for about one to four days.
KYTC: Traffic signal outage at Mayfield intersection to last several days
From her experience working with victims, Andrea Stephens knows what warning signs to look for...
Heartland domestic violence expert identifies signs of abuse between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Egyptian Health Department reports 48 new COVID-19 cases
S7HD announces one new confirmed death, updates list of COVID deaths with state data