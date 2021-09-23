Heartland Votes
KYTC: Traffic signal outage at Mayfield intersection to last several days

The Mayfield traffic signal is expected to be out of service for about one to four days.
The Mayfield traffic signal is expected to be out of service for about one to four days.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A temporary traffic signal outage in Mayfield may continue for several days.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a SEMI truck hit and destroyed the meter base and power connection for a traffic signal at the KY 121-Business/South 6th Street intersection with East Water Street.

Temporary four-way stop signs have been placed at the intersection.

KYTC said substantial work is required to rework the meter base and electrical connection to restore power to the signal.

It’s expected to be out of service for about one to four days.

