Jeep ‘that fits the description’ of vehicle connected to deadly bus-stop shooting found in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jeep was in St. Matthews early Thursday morning, “that fits the description” of the Jeep that investigators said they’re looking for in connection with Wednesday’s deadly shooting of a local high school student.

Hours after 16-year-old Tyree Smith was shot at his school bus stop in west Louisville, LMPD released a surveillance picture of a Jeep that the department said was wanted in connection to the shooting.

Thursday, the Jeep was found in the parking lot of the Jamestown Apartments off Breckinridge Lane. It had been damaged by fire.

Also, investigators told WAVE 3 News that the plates on the Jeep had been stolen.

A resident at the apartment complex told WAVE 3 News on Thursday that a neighbor had called police to alert them to the vehicle on fire in the parking lot.

Other neighbors, upon discovering the burned vehicle, told WAVE 3 News they didn’t think twice about it.

This story will be updated.

BREAKING: A Jeep “that fits the description” of the bus stop shooting has been found. St Matts Police say it was on fire in the Jamestown Apts off Breckenridge Ln. Here’s some of the scene. You can see what look like tow trucks marks & residue from fire extinguishers. @wave3news pic.twitter.com/vC7gh3atsS — Nicholas Picht (@N_Picht) September 23, 2021

