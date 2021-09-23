Heartland Votes
Advertisement

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed four...
A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed four advisers and associates to former President Donald Trump who were in contact with him as hundreds of his followers violently broke into the building and tried to overturn his defeat.(Source: CNN/POOL)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed four advisers and associates to former President Donald Trump who were in contact with him before and during the attack.

The panel subpoenaed former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., wrote to the four men that the committee is investigating “the facts, circumstances, and causes” of the attack and asked them to produce documents and appear at depositions in mid-October.

The subpoenas are a significant escalation for the panel, which plans to launch the interview phase of the investigation after sorting through thousands of pages of documents the committee requested from federal agencies and social media companies. The goal is to provide a complete accounting of what went wrong when the Trump loyalists quickly overwhelmed police and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory — and to prevent anything like it from ever happening again.

Hundreds of Trump’s followers violently broke into the Capitol that day and tried to overturn his defeat, interrupting the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Pritzker stressed on Monday that people are required to remove themselves if they have...
Gov. Pritzker executive order allows Ill. schools to exclude students, staff with COVID-19
Sheriff Marshak said in a release the property has been the site of several recent thefts.
Juvenile hunter accused of killing man with arrow after attempted theft in Dittmer, Mo.
One person was injured in a shooting in Cape Girardeau on Thursday afternoon, September 23.
1 injured in Cape Girardeau shooting
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
The third-round winners of the MO VIP drawing were announced on Wednesday, September 22.
3rd round winners announced for MO VIP drawing

Latest News

Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
Woman arrested on suspicion of starting California blaze
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
An overturned grain truck blocked traffic on Highway 80 East at the railroad tracks in Calloway...
Crews on scene of overturned grain truck on Hwy. 80 East in Calloway Co., Ky.
Nicole Peoples told the first grader to keep his mask on pretty much no matter what. Mason took...
Mom tells son to keep mask on, so he wears it for school picture