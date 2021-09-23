Hispanic Heritage Festival to be held at One City in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland community center is hosting a Hispanic Heritage Festival this weekend.

The event hosted by One City in Cape Girardeau hopes to let Hispanic Americans know they are welcome in this community.

“We have such a huge Hispanic population in our community. And we want them to know they are actually part of our community,” said Makenya Owens, community coordinator.

She said the Hispanic Heritage Festival is a great way to recognize and learn about other cultures.

“We want them to feel welcome,” she said. “We want them to be included. We want them to know they are seen, and they are loved as well.”

She said the Hispanic population continues to grow across the Heartland, which is why this event makes a difference.

“We want them to just invite them out to show the rest of the community what they have to offer. What their heritage is like, what their culture is all about. And have fun or have a good time,” she said.

They want to have family friendly events for everyone.

“We’re going to have some local Mexican restaurants here, some just local people from the area that will be showcasing some basic things that they love about their countries,” she said.

And Owens said like every One City event, everyone is welcome.

“The purpose is not to exclude anyone. What we want to do is educate those in the community, that are not familiar with some of the rich Hispanic culture. And to just show them what it’s like to be from another country or to have a different background,” she explained.

The Hispanic Heritage Festival takes place Saturday September 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at One City.

