Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 8 new cases of COVID-19

On Wednesday , September 22, the Hamilton County Health Department reported 8 new cases of...
On Wednesday , September 22, the Hamilton County Health Department reported 8 new cases of COVID-19.(Marshfield Medical Center)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Hamilton County Health Department reported 8 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, September 22.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 2 male children
  • 1 female child
  • 1 female in her 20s
  • 1 female in her 30s
  • 1 female in her 40s
  • 1 male in his 40s
  • 1 female in her 60s

According to the health department, there have been 1,268 total cases in the county and 21 deaths.

They said, currently, 26 people are isolated at home and one person is hospitalized.

