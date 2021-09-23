Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson orders flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans

Governor Mike Parson ordered flags at half-staff in honor of Independence Police Department Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans.(WITN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered flags at half-staff in honor of Independence Police Department Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans.

The flags will be held at half-staff at government buildings in Jackson County on Friday, September 24.

Officer Madrid-Evans received his peace officer license and was commissioned by the Independence Police Department on July 8.

While still undergoing field training on Sept. 15, he was shot and killed in the line of duty as he performed a residence check for a parole violator.

Officer Madrid-Evans was an organ donor, and during a transplant surgery on Sept. 18, Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe received Madrid-Evans’ donated kidney.

Officer Priebe was paralyzed in the line of duty in June 2020.

“At just age 22, and only two months after graduating from the police academy, Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans will be remembered as a selfless individual who was committed to helping others,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Even as we mourn Officer Madrid-Evans’ senseless death, we are filled with hope because this brave officer’s organ donation will extend the life of Officer Mark Priebe. Officer Madrid-Evans’ final, generous act is a lasting contribution to the public good.”

Officer Madrid-Evans will be laid to rest on Friday.

