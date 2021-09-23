First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

The upper system that gave us clouds, gusty north winds and even some rain on Wednesday has moved off to the east, leaving behind a nice early-fall pattern. This was the coolest morning since last spring, and with clear skies and calm winds, daybreak lows Friday morning will again range from near 50 in the Bootheel to the low to mid 40s in valley locations. There is likely to be more fog tomorrow morning as well, especially around lakes, ponds and rivers. Then on Friday winds will become southerly again, and we’ll begin a gradual warming trend.

Despite our cool weather currently, most of the extended outlook is actually looking warmer than average. Over the weekend a weak front will brush the region on Saturday with some clouds and maybe an isolated shower....but it won’t cool us down much. In fact lows and highs will gradually creep up as we get into early next week....with highs of about 85 to 90 again by Monday and Tuesday. One potential issue will be lack of rain: places that got little or no rain this week could stay dry until late next week or beyond....

