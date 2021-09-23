First Alert: Beautiful, crisp fall day

(KFVS) - You might want to grab a jacket or coat before heading out the door this morning.

Wake-up temperatures this morning are in the 40s across the Heartland.

Today will be another beautiful sunny day!

Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s for most areas, with a few isolated mid-70s in southeast Missouri.

Northwesterly winds will still be noticeable today. Gusts up to 20 mph are likely.

Clear and calm conditions continue overnight with temps dropping once again into the 40s by Friday morning.

Southerly winds return by the end of the week, which will warm-up the Heartland into the upper 70s and low 80s.

The weekend is looking mainly dry, but there is a very small chance of an isolated shower early Saturday.

Starting off next week, afternoon highs will be even warmer in the upper 80s.

