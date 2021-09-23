Dexter police warn of fake emails from hackers

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are warning residents of fake emails from hackers attempting to get personal and banking information.

According to Dexter police, they have had recent attempts from hackers trying to send fake emails to users. They said the emails contain viruses and malware.

Police say if you get an email from someone, even if you recognize the name, and the header or content seems off to to trust your gut and not open the attachments.

They said if something seems off, reach out to the sender if possible and verify the validity of the email before you open it.

Good afternoon. We wanted to let everyone know over the last few days we’ve had several attempts with hackers trying to... Posted by Dexter Police Department on Thursday, September 23, 2021

