Heartland Votes
Crisp Thursday Morning!

Another wonderful day to go outside....
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear skies with crisp cool air this morning in the 40s across the Heartland. Grab a coat before heading outside! Today will be another wonderful day outside with sunny skies and temperatures reaching the low 70s for most areas with a few isolated mid 70s in southeast Missouri. Northwesterly winds will still be noticeable with gusts up to 20mph.

Clear and calm weather conditions tonight with temperatures dropping once again into the 40s by Friday morning. Southerly winds return ending the week which will make it slightly warmer in the upper 70s.

Over the weekend, temps will continue to warm back into the upper 70s and low 80s. Mainly looking dry with a very small chance of an isolated shower early Saturday. Temperatures will become even warmer in the upper 80s starting off next week.

-Lisa

