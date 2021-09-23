Heartland Votes
Crews on scene of overturned grain truck on Hwy. 80 East in Calloway Co., Ky.

An overturned grain truck blocked traffic on Highway 80 East at the railroad tracks in Calloway...
An overturned grain truck blocked traffic on Highway 80 East at the railroad tracks in Calloway County, Ky.(Calloway County Fire and Rescue/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of an overturned grain truck on Highway 80 East on Thursday evening, September 23.

According to Calloway County Fire and Rescue on Facebook, the truck overturned on the highway at the railroad tracks.

They said the westbound lanes are closed, as well as one eastbound lane.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Calloway County Fire Rescue is currently on scene with the Sheriff’s department on Hwy 80 East at the railroad tracks...

Posted by Calloway County Fire-Rescue on Thursday, September 23, 2021

