Crews on scene of overturned grain truck on Hwy. 80 East in Calloway Co., Ky.
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of an overturned grain truck on Highway 80 East on Thursday evening, September 23.
According to Calloway County Fire and Rescue on Facebook, the truck overturned on the highway at the railroad tracks.
They said the westbound lanes are closed, as well as one eastbound lane.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
