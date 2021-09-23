Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau hospital to raise minimum wage to $15 per hour

Saint Francis Healthcare System announced it will raise the minimum wage for more than 600...
Saint Francis Healthcare System announced it will raise the minimum wage for more than 600 employees, or 22 percent of its workforce, to $15 per hour, effective October 24.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau hospital announced it will be raising its minimum wage on Thursday afternoon, September 23.

Saint Francis Healthcare System announced it will raise the minimum wage for more than 600 employees, or 22 percent of its workforce, to $15 per hour, effective October 24.

Dr. Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis, said the wage increase is not based on the external market but rather “the Healthcare System’s Catholic identity to affirm the human dignity of all colleagues.”

“Since 2018, Saint Francis has repeatedly raised its minimum hourly pay to ensure all colleagues have an opportunity to earn a livable wage,” she said. “We believe that this is a tangible expression of our Catholic heritage and the Mission begun by our founding Franciscan Sisters nearly 150 years ago.”

The increase is a more than $2 million investment in its staff.

Saint Francis Healthcare System is also looking to grow its workforce with the Join the Blue Career Event.

It will be Thursday, September 23 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Saint Francis Medical Center.

