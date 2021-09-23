Cape Girardeau man gets maximum sentence for 2020 murder of ex-girlfriend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man the maximum sentence on Thursday, September 23 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

The judge imposed the maximum sentences of life imprisonment (30 years) on second-degree murder and a consecutive sentence of 30 years on armed criminal action for 27-year-old Victor C. Grebing.

Grebing previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the June 23, 2020 death of 30-year-old Hailey Wipfler Crook.

The prosecuting attorney said in a release that many members of Crook’s family were present at Grebing’s sentencing, including her two children and her husband.

Addressing the court on behalf of the family, he said Theresa Giacomo, Crook’s mother, described her as an integral member of their tight-knit family and told the court that Crook had recently married and was at a point in her life where she was extremely happy.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Crook was sleeping in a downstairs bedroom of her grandparents’ home when Grebing came in around 3:30 p.m., went downstairs and immediately shot Crook multiple times.

They said Crook’s young son witnessed the murder.

Grebing was arrested the following day after a manhunt.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.