Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Biden administration seeks contractor for Guantanamo migrant housing

Guantanamo Bay's migrant facility may be used to house Haitian migrants.
Guantanamo Bay's migrant facility may be used to house Haitian migrants.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The surge of Haitian migrants at the U.S. border is causing the Biden administration to look for some help with housing.

The administration needs a contractor to staff the Guantanamo Bay migrant facility in Cuba.

The request calls for at least 50 unarmed custody officers who can deploy within 24 hours.

At least 10% of the workers must be fluent in Spanish and Haitian Creole.

According to the listing, the Migrant Operations Center has a capacity of 120 people but said it would have an estimated daily population of only 20.

But it also said that number could exceed 120 migrants and possibly reach 400 in a “surge event.”

The contractor they’re looking for must also have equipment to build temporary housing on short notice.

Recently, the Naval base at Guantanamo Bay held preliminary hearings for those accused of plotting the 9/11 attacks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Marshak said in a release the property has been the site of several recent thefts.
Juvenile hunter accused of killing man with arrow after attempted theft in Dittmer, Mo.
Governor Pritzker stressed on Monday that people are required to remove themselves if they have...
Gov. Pritzker executive order allows Ill. schools to exclude students, staff with COVID-19
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
The third-round winners of the MO VIP drawing were announced on Wednesday, September 22.
3rd round winners announced for MO VIP drawing
A kidnapping suspect and victim out of Cadiz were found dead after a brief chase near Stanford....
Ky. State Police find kidnapping suspect, victim dead

Latest News

The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross...
US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions
The Second Market Street Chinatown in San Jose, California, was deliberately set on fire in 1887.
San Jose, Calif., apologizing for burning down Chinatown
Most common types of COVID-19 legal complaints