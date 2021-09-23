Another cool night ahead. Warmer tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. After a beautiful day across the area we will see another chilly night. Temperatures will fall into the 50s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 40s.

Friday we will start off with some patchy fog, especially near river valleys. We will see mostly sunny skies during the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.