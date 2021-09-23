Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Another cool night ahead. Warmer tomorrow.

By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. After a beautiful day across the area we will see another chilly night. Temperatures will fall into the 50s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 40s.

Friday we will start off with some patchy fog, especially near river valleys. We will see mostly sunny skies during the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Pritzker stressed on Monday that people are required to remove themselves if they have...
Gov. Pritzker executive order allows Ill. schools to exclude students, staff with COVID-19
Sheriff Marshak said in a release the property has been the site of several recent thefts.
Juvenile hunter accused of killing man with arrow after attempted theft in Dittmer, Mo.
One person was injured in a shooting in Cape Girardeau on Thursday afternoon, September 23.
1 injured in Cape Girardeau shooting
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
The third-round winners of the MO VIP drawing were announced on Wednesday, September 22.
3rd round winners announced for MO VIP drawing

Latest News

Your First Alert 5 p.m. forecast on 9/23.
First Alert 5pm forecast on 9/23
Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 9/23.
First Alert 4pm forecast on 9/23
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/23.
First Alert noon forecast on 9/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook