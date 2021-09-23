Annual Breast Cancer Poker Run scheduled for Oct. 2 in Scott City

Heartland Votes
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Harley Owners Group will host its annual breast cancer poker run on Saturday, October 2.

The “Breast Poker Run Ever” is open to all participants, whether they have a motorcycle or another vehicle.

Registration will take place at Lawless Harley-Davidson in Scott City at 10 a.m.

The first bike will leave at 11 a.m.

The poker run raises money for the Pink Up Cape campaign.

