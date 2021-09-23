Heartland Votes
Advertisement

AG: Mo. making progress on backlog of untested sexual assault kits

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said since launching the SAFE Kit Initiative in 2019,...
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said since launching the SAFE Kit Initiative in 2019, the state has sent 2,100 kits to the lab.(Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri’s Attorney General says the state is making progress on a backlog of untested sexual assault kits.

Eric Schmitt said since launching the SAFE Kit Initiative in 2019, the state has sent 2,100 kits to the lab.

So far, the attorney general said the state has been able to make 155 DNA matches using the kits, and his office has issued 35 criminal referrals.

“As a husband, father, and as Missouri’s Attorney General, ensuring that victims of these violent and vicious crimes obtain the justice they deserve – our SAFE Kit Initiative aims to do exactly that. Since launching the initiative in 2019, we’ve made significant progress in working to clear the backlog of untested sexual assault kits. So far, we’ve shipped over 2,101 kits to the lab to be tested, resulting in 155 CODIS hits and 35 criminal referrals. These are encouraging numbers, but my Office will not stop until every police department has cleared out their inventory of kits,” Schmitt said. “One of our great partners in this initiative has been Chief Paul Williams and the Springfield Police Department, and Chief Williams and his department have done just that – completely cleared out their inventory of untested sexual assault kits, a huge accomplishment that should be celebrated. Today is an important day for the victims of these crimes, and a milestone on our quest to clear the backlog of untested sexual assault kits once and for all.”

The Springfield Police Department sent 15 Sexual Assault kits in for testing on Thursday morning, September 23.

It’s now one of the first departments in the state to clear its backlog of untested kits.

The Attorney General’s Office estimated that the second round of federal grant funding will cover the shipment and testing of roughly 900 kits, and the new state funding will cover the shipment and testing of roughly 1,100 kits.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Pritzker stressed on Monday that people are required to remove themselves if they have...
Gov. Pritzker executive order allows Ill. schools to exclude students, staff with COVID-19
Sheriff Marshak said in a release the property has been the site of several recent thefts.
Juvenile hunter accused of killing man with arrow after attempted theft in Dittmer, Mo.
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
The third-round winners of the MO VIP drawing were announced on Wednesday, September 22.
3rd round winners announced for MO VIP drawing
A kidnapping suspect and victim out of Cadiz were found dead after a brief chase near Stanford....
Ky. State Police find kidnapping suspect, victim dead

Latest News

From her experience working with victims, Andrea Stephens knows what warning signs to look for...
Heartland domestic violence expert identifies signs of abuse between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Egyptian Health Department reports 48 new COVID-19 cases
S7HD announces one new confirmed death, updates list of COVID deaths with state data
The airport will have a direct flight for veterans from Cape Girardeau to Washington, D.C.
Veterans Honor Flight Tour to take off from Cape Girardeau for the first time
Governor Beshear says more Kentucky National Guard members were deployed to help at state...
More Ky. National Guard members deployed to help state's hospitals