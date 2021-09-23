AG: Mo. making progress on backlog of untested sexual assault kits

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri’s Attorney General says the state is making progress on a backlog of untested sexual assault kits.

Eric Schmitt said since launching the SAFE Kit Initiative in 2019, the state has sent 2,100 kits to the lab.

So far, the attorney general said the state has been able to make 155 DNA matches using the kits, and his office has issued 35 criminal referrals.

“As a husband, father, and as Missouri’s Attorney General, ensuring that victims of these violent and vicious crimes obtain the justice they deserve – our SAFE Kit Initiative aims to do exactly that. Since launching the initiative in 2019, we’ve made significant progress in working to clear the backlog of untested sexual assault kits. So far, we’ve shipped over 2,101 kits to the lab to be tested, resulting in 155 CODIS hits and 35 criminal referrals. These are encouraging numbers, but my Office will not stop until every police department has cleared out their inventory of kits,” Schmitt said. “One of our great partners in this initiative has been Chief Paul Williams and the Springfield Police Department, and Chief Williams and his department have done just that – completely cleared out their inventory of untested sexual assault kits, a huge accomplishment that should be celebrated. Today is an important day for the victims of these crimes, and a milestone on our quest to clear the backlog of untested sexual assault kits once and for all.”

The Springfield Police Department sent 15 Sexual Assault kits in for testing on Thursday morning, September 23.

It’s now one of the first departments in the state to clear its backlog of untested kits.

The Attorney General’s Office estimated that the second round of federal grant funding will cover the shipment and testing of roughly 900 kits, and the new state funding will cover the shipment and testing of roughly 1,100 kits.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.