7 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.

The Perry County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, September 23.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-12 years - 1
  • 13-17 years - 0
  • 18-64 years - 5
  • 65 and up - 1

A summary of cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 121
  • Released from isolation - 4,146
  • Deaths - 70

The Perry County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

It is by appointment or walk-in. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

They will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.

