7 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, September 23.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-12 years - 1
- 13-17 years - 0
- 18-64 years - 5
- 65 and up - 1
A summary of cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 121
- Released from isolation - 4,146
- Deaths - 70
The Perry County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
It is by appointment or walk-in. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
They will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.
