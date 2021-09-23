7 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Perry County, Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, September 23.

The newly reported cases include:

0-12 years - 1

13-17 years - 0

18-64 years - 5

65 and up - 1

A summary of cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 121

Released from isolation - 4,146

Deaths - 70

The Perry County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

It is by appointment or walk-in. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

They will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.

