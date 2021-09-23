1 injured in Cape Girardeau shooting
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon, September 23.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they received a call around 12:35 p.m. about a shooting in the area of Giboney and Hickory.
Officers arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
