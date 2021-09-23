1 injured in Cape Girardeau shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon, September 23.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they received a call around 12:35 p.m. about a shooting in the area of Giboney and Hickory.

One person was injured in a shooting in Cape Girardeau on Thursday afternoon, September 23. (KFVS)

Officers arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.