Heartland Votes
Advertisement

1 injured in Cape Girardeau shooting

One person was injured in a shooting in Cape Girardeau on Thursday afternoon, September 23.
One person was injured in a shooting in Cape Girardeau on Thursday afternoon, September 23.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon, September 23.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they received a call around 12:35 p.m. about a shooting in the area of Giboney and Hickory.

One person was injured in a shooting in Cape Girardeau on Thursday afternoon, September 23.
One person was injured in a shooting in Cape Girardeau on Thursday afternoon, September 23.(KFVS)

Officers arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Marshak said in a release the property has been the site of several recent thefts.
Juvenile hunter accused of killing man with arrow after attempted theft in Dittmer, Mo.
Governor Pritzker stressed on Monday that people are required to remove themselves if they have...
Gov. Pritzker executive order allows Ill. schools to exclude students, staff with COVID-19
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
The third-round winners of the MO VIP drawing were announced on Wednesday, September 22.
3rd round winners announced for MO VIP drawing
A kidnapping suspect and victim out of Cadiz were found dead after a brief chase near Stanford....
Ky. State Police find kidnapping suspect, victim dead

Latest News

One person was injured in a Cape Girardeau shooting on Thursday, September 23.
RAW VIDEO: 1 person injured in Cape Girardeau shooting
Saint Francis Healthcare System announced it will raise the minimum wage for more than 600...
Cape Girardeau hospital to raise minimum wage to $15 per hour
Governor Mike Parson ordered flags at half-staff in honor of Independence Police Department...
Gov. Parson orders flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans
The McCracken County sheriff announced he would endorse his chief deputy in the next sheriff’s...
McCracken Co. sheriff announces endorsement of chief deputy in sheriff’s race