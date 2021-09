SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday, September 22.

The health department also reported 53 newly recovered cases.

Six of the seven counties in the Southern Seven region are currently at the orange warning level for signs of increased COVID-19 risk.

