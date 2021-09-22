Heartland Votes
Polls: Fewer than 1/3 of Americans want Roe v. Wade overturned

By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(CNN) – The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to revisit the issue of abortion as new polling data indicates that most Americans want it to remain legal.

Three recent polls found that fewer than a third of Americans favor overturning Roe v. Wade, the high court decision that protects abortion rights.

This comes in the aftermath of recently passed abortion bans in Texas and Mississippi.

The polls were released over the past week by the Marquette University Law School, Monmouth University, and Quinnipiac University.

Supreme Court justices are set to hear oral arguments in early December on the Mississippi law, which would ban abortion after 15 weeks. A decision is expected next summer.

The high court takes up the case amid a slew of abortion restrictions passed in other GOP-led states emboldened by a conservative majority in the Supreme Court.

