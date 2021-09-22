Heartland Votes
Pinckneyville mayor presents check from TIF funds to hospital

Mayor Robert Spencer provides a check from TIF funds, to Randall W. Dauby, chief executive...
Mayor Robert Spencer provides a check from TIF funds, to Randall W. Dauby, chief executive officer at Pinckneyville Community Hospital.(Pinckneyville Community Hospital)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Mayor Robert Spencer presented a check from TIF funds to the Pinckneyville Community Hospital recently.

The hospital is currently in an $11 million expansion project that includes a new expanded Family Medical Center, emergency room, rehab area and more.

“Under the leadership of Mayor Spencer, the City of Pinckneyville has greatly supported new businesses in Pinckneyville and has supported several expansion projects like the hospital,” said Randall W. Dauby, chief executive officer at PCH. “It is so great to have the backing to help grow our great community.”

According to the city, Tax increment Funding is a public financing process that is used for development, infrastructure and other community-improvement projects.

