Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Much cooler tonight across the Heartland.

By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Clouds and showers are finally moving out of our far eastern counties this evening. Much of the area enjoyed lots of sunshine but, it was quite breezy this afternoon. Winds will relax after sunset and this will allow for temperatures to quickly fall into the 50s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle 40s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s. Winds will pick up out of the northwest during the day but, not as strong as we saw this afternoon.

Friday will start off chilly once again with lows dipping into the middle to upper 40s. Friday will be sunny and a little warmer with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s to near 80s degrees.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Marshak said in a release the property has been the site of several recent thefts.
Juvenile hunter accused of killing man with arrow after attempted theft in Dittmer, Mo.
Governor Pritzker stressed on Monday that people are required to remove themselves if they have...
Gov. Pritzker executive order allows Ill. schools to exclude students, staff with COVID-19
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Several law enforcement agencies are searching for Jonathan Stewart, 23 of Hayti, after he...
Search underway for escapee from Pemiscot Co. courthouse

Latest News

Watch First Alert Weather at 6 p.m. 9/22.
First Alert Weather at 6 p.m. 9/22
Watch First Alert Weather at 5 p.m. 9/22.
First Alert Weather at 5 p.m. 9/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First night of Fall looks cool
Watch First Alert Weather at 4 p.m. 9/22.
First Alert Weather at 4 p.m. 9/22