Much cooler tonight across the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Clouds and showers are finally moving out of our far eastern counties this evening. Much of the area enjoyed lots of sunshine but, it was quite breezy this afternoon. Winds will relax after sunset and this will allow for temperatures to quickly fall into the 50s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle 40s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s. Winds will pick up out of the northwest during the day but, not as strong as we saw this afternoon.

Friday will start off chilly once again with lows dipping into the middle to upper 40s. Friday will be sunny and a little warmer with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s to near 80s degrees.

