Mo. State Highway Patrol training at Show Me Center

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers used the Show Me Center as a training location this week.

The department said it’s important for troopers to keep their skills sharp to be ready when they are needed.

”We were in St. Louis last June when several of the protest were going on around the country and our guys drove right into a live fire fight,” said Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. “And one of our guys, one of the lieutenants from another troop, took a round into the helmet. And that is why we wear ballistic helmets with face shields on them. That is why we practice.”

Highway patrol practices several times a year to prepare for situations like last June.

