Ky. State Police looking for man after woman reportedly kidnapped in Cadiz

CADIZ, Ky. (KFVS) - State police are looking for a suspect in a reported kidnapping on Wednesday morning, September 22.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old Tammy Beechum of Dover, Tenn.

She was described as 5-feet, 1-inch tall and 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

The suspect was identified as 65-year-old Thomas Hungerford.

He was described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 157 pounds. He has blue eyes and is bald or balding.

Troopers say they believe he is driving a white Mitsubishi Montero SUV with Tennessee registration DBK802.

Kentucky State Police believe the kidnapping suspect is driving a white Mitsubishi Montero with Tennessee registration DBK802. (Kentucky State Police)

Hungeford may be heading toward the state of Maryland, but there is no known direction of travel.

Troopers say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to Kentucky State Police, they were notified just after 8 a.m. that a woman had been taken from a parking lot at a business on Lafayette Street. They said evidence suggested she had been taken by force.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP at 270-856-3721 or 911.

