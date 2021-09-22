Kentucky will receive $300M settling internet gambling site lawsuit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday, September 22, that the commonwealth of Kentucky will be receiving $300 million from Flutter Entertainment to settle a lawsuit against the 2011 internet gambling site.

“After 10 long years, the commonwealth has not only prevailed, but collected dollars that the General Assembly will be able to direct to critical areas, like education, health care and economic development,” said Gov. Beshear.

According to Gov. Beshear, in 2008 J. Michael Brown took action on behalf of the commonwealth in Franklin Circuit Court to stop the unregulated, untaxed and illegal gambling operation that was happening in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear also said from 2007 to 2011 PokerStars collected $300 million in cash from losses of thousands of Kentuckians who played on PokerStars website.

The commonwealth then brought action against PokerStars to try and recover the $300 million lost by citizens of Kentucky.

PokerStars also claimed that the English Protection of Trading Interest Act of 1980 could have prevented the commonwealth from collecting damages that was upheld by the Supreme Court of Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear said the $300 million settlement amount is nearly $10 million above the actual damages awarded by the courts.

In April 2021 the Franklin Circuit Court ordered a bond of $100 million to be paid.

The bond payment was received in May and an additional $200 million will be added to it.

In accordance with Kentucky law proceeds from the settlement will go to the General Fund.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.