Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Join the Blue Career Event to be held Thursday

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland hospital is looking for qualified candidates to be part of their team.

Saint Francis Healthcare System is looking to grow their workforce with a event to hire employees called Join the Blue Career Event on Thursday.

We talked with Director of Nursing & Training and Development Ashley Seabaugh who says they are showcasing career opportunities who are interested in healthcare.

“We encourage people that night to come with their resume. We will be doing interviews on the spot that night with our leaders,” Seabaugh said. “Folks will have a chance to ask any questions they may have. We’ll also be making contingent offers to qualified candidates on the spot that night.”

They will have a host of different departments there to talk with.

“For our non-clinical departments, we’ll have our registration, scheduling, our environmental services, housekeeping, our food and nutrition services, our bio-medic department and our radiology & imaging,” Seabaugh said. “All of our nursing departments will be here, so our in-patient departments in which there are a variety of opportunities for RN’s, LPN’s, telemetry or arrhythmia technicians, patient care partners, nurse assistants, as well as a host of other positions.”

There will also be door prizes, including an Apple watch, stethoscopes, gift cards and more.

The event will be held at the Saint Francis Medical Center’s main entrance on Thursday, September 23, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Cape Girardeau.

To register for the event, you can find that here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Marshak said in a release the property has been the site of several recent thefts.
Juvenile hunter accused of killing man with arrow after attempted theft in Dittmer, Mo.
Governor Pritzker stressed on Monday that people are required to remove themselves if they have...
Gov. Pritzker executive order allows Ill. schools to exclude students, staff with COVID-19
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Several law enforcement agencies are searching for Jonathan Stewart, 23 of Hayti, after he...
Search underway for escapee from Pemiscot Co. courthouse

Latest News

The Egyptian Health Department reported on Wednesday, September 22, that 46 new positive cases...
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 46 new cases of COVID-19
The third-round winners of the MO VIP drawing were announced on Wednesday, September 22.
3rd round winners announced for MO VIP drawing
Students in Kathy Miller’s robotics class at PBHS break off into groups on Wednesday, Sept. 8...
Poplar Bluff class receives donation to buy robotics kits
Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County as of Wednesday, September 22.
132 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.