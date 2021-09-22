Join the Blue Career Event to be held Thursday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland hospital is looking for qualified candidates to be part of their team.

Saint Francis Healthcare System is looking to grow their workforce with a event to hire employees called Join the Blue Career Event on Thursday.

We talked with Director of Nursing & Training and Development Ashley Seabaugh who says they are showcasing career opportunities who are interested in healthcare.

“We encourage people that night to come with their resume. We will be doing interviews on the spot that night with our leaders,” Seabaugh said. “Folks will have a chance to ask any questions they may have. We’ll also be making contingent offers to qualified candidates on the spot that night.”

They will have a host of different departments there to talk with.

“For our non-clinical departments, we’ll have our registration, scheduling, our environmental services, housekeeping, our food and nutrition services, our bio-medic department and our radiology & imaging,” Seabaugh said. “All of our nursing departments will be here, so our in-patient departments in which there are a variety of opportunities for RN’s, LPN’s, telemetry or arrhythmia technicians, patient care partners, nurse assistants, as well as a host of other positions.”

There will also be door prizes, including an Apple watch, stethoscopes, gift cards and more.

The event will be held at the Saint Francis Medical Center’s main entrance on Thursday, September 23, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Cape Girardeau.

