I-24 westbound down to 1 lane after SEMI crash near Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Westbound Interstate 24 is down to one lane after a SEMI crash near Paducah.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this is at the 2.6 mile marker, along I-24 westbound between the KY 305 Paducah Exit 3 interchange and the I-24 Ohio River Bridge.

They say emergency personnel are on the scene and now have one westbound lane open. However, the westbound entrance ramps at Exit 4 and Exit 3 remain closed to avoid snarling traffic at the merging point.

Some delays are possible, according to KYTC, as recovery equipment arrives at the crash site, but first responders plan to maintain one-lane traffic flow during the clean-up process.

Eastbound traffic is not impacted.

The estimated duration is around 3 p.m.

According to KYTC, passenger vehicles may self-detour via the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge. However, size restrictions prohibit SEMI trucks and most motor homes from crossing the bridge.

SEMI trucks should self-detour via U.S. 60 West to U.S. 51 North via the Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge to connect to I-57 to travel northward into Illinois.

