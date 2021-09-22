Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update Thurs.

Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, September 23.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, September 23.

The governor will update Kentuckians on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the Commonwealth, the Delta variant and vaccinations.

He will speak at 11:30 a.m.

Kentucky case update

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 3,391 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 additional deaths on Tuesday, September 21.

The current positivity rate is 11.95 percent.

According to KDPH, 2,287 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 664 are in the ICU and 445 are on ventilators.

