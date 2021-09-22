Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 94 new cases of COVID-19

On Wednesday, September 22, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 94 new cases of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, September 22, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 94 new cases of COVID-19.(WJHG/WECP)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, September 22.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

  • New cases - 62
  • Total cases - 11,638
  • New death- 1
  • Total deaths - 149

Franklin County:

  • New cases - 32
  • Total cases - 7,018
  • Total deaths - 90

