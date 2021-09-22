Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 94 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 94 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, September 22.
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County:
- New cases - 62
- Total cases - 11,638
- New death- 1
- Total deaths - 149
Franklin County:
- New cases - 32
- Total cases - 7,018
- Total deaths - 90
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.