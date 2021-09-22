First night of Fall looks cool

Clouds and showers that are hanging onto eastern counties will pull out of the Heartland tonight. That will allow for clear skies and cool numbers to sneak back into the area. Lows tonight will range from the mid 40s north to the upper 40s south. Lots of sunshine expected on your Thursday. Winds won’t be as gusty as today, so the weather look beautiful. Highs will top out in the lower to mid 70s. Dry weather continues Friday too, with lows back in the 40s and highs in the upper 70s. There is only a small chance of a couple showers over the weekend. Much of the area will stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 70s Saturday, and lower 80s on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.