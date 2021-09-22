First Alert: Fall weather arrives

(KFVS) - Fall weather has arrived on this first official day of Fall!

Wake up temps are starting off chilly in the 50s.

A few lingering showers are possible in our eastern counties.

Today will be mostly sunny and crisp.

Afternoon highs will only be reaching the low 70s, but a few areas in our northern and eastern counties will be in the upper 60s.

It will also be breezy with gusts between 25-30 mph.

Tonight, temps will dip even cooler in the mid and upper 40s!

Thursday will less windy and sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Temperatures will warm back into the upper 70s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

The extended forecast looks mainly dry, but there is a small chance for a few isolated showers early Saturday.

