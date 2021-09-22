FBI billboard in Cape Girardeau part of public awareness campaign

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A billboard on North Kingshighway is part of the FBI’s newest public awareness campaign.

The FBI is encouraging hate crime victims and witnesses to come forward and report it.

The campaign was announced at a news conference on Wednesday, September 22.

Messages will be displayed across the country on metro buses, at light rail stations, bus shelters, billboards, gas station pumps, on radio and social media.

“We must continue to honor the promise that ‘all [people] are created equal,’ and where equality is compromised or threatened, strive to see it restored,” said U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming for the Eastern District of Missouri. “No citizen should be victimized based upon their real or perceived race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability. The United States Attorney’s Office stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the FBI and other state and federal partners in their efforts to identify and prosecute ‘hate crimes’ in all forms. We encourage citizens to report these crimes and offer our committed effort to hold the offenders accountable.”

Other billboards are located in O’Fallon, Arnold, Rolla and Kirksville.

Some metro buses, MetroLink centers and bus shelters in the St. Louis area will also feature ads for the campaign.

Gas station pumps at 10 locations across the state, including in Farmington, will have ads.

Autoplay Caption

In August, the FBI released nationwide statistics on hate crimes reported in 2020. It’s based on what’s reported to law enforcement.

Nationwide, there were 7,759 incidents, the highest in 12 years.

In Missouri, there were 115 reported hate crime incidents, the highest in nine years.

“Hate crimes are traditionally under-reported to law enforcement,” said Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn. “It’s important for victims and witnesses to report allegations of hate crimes as soon as possible to give investigators the best chance of collecting evidence and bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

The FBI St. Louis Division said in a release:

“The FBI is keenly aware that expressing views, no matter how offensive, is not a crime by itself. In fact, non-threatening hate conduct is protected by the First Amendment. However, true threats are not protected by the First Amendment.”

A victim or witness of a hate crime can contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). You may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.