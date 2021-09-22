Fall Weather Today

Heartland Votes
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Eastern counties will see a few leftover showers and added cloud cover starting off the morning. Any thicker clouds and rain will continue to move out of the Heartland further into the morning hours. Today will be mostly sunny and very cool for the first official day of fall. High temperatures will be in the low 70s for most areas with a few upper 60s in our north and east counties. The biggest impact will be the breezy northerly winds that can gust between 25-30mph. This will make it feel very cool today and dry.

Tonight, temperatures dip even colder in the mid and upper 40s by Thursday morning. Thursday will be similar to today with highs in the low 70s, sunny but less windy.  Temperatures will warm back into the upper 70s by the end of the week and into the weekend. There is a small chance of a few isolated early Saturday. Otherwise, our extended forecast looks mainly dry.

-Lisa

