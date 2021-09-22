Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 46 new cases of COVID-19

The Egyptian Health Department reported on Wednesday, September 22, that 46 new positive cases...
The Egyptian Health Department reported on Wednesday, September 22, that 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported.(Pexels)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) -The Egyptian Health Department reported on Wednesday, September 22, that 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Saline County

o Female: one girl under the age of 5, four girls under the age of 10, three girls in their teens, three women in their 20s, two women in their 30s, one woman in her 40s, five women in their 50s, one woman in her 70s.

o Male: one boy under the age of 5, one boy under the age of 10, three boys in their teens, one man in his 20s, one man in his 30s, four men in their 40s, two men in their 50s, one man in his 80s, one demographics unknown-case status in progress.

  • Total cases - 4,390
  • Total deaths - 63

Gallatin County

o Female: one girl under the age of 10, two women in their 20s.

o Male: one man in his 50s, one man in his 60s.

  • Total cases - 836
  • Total deaths -5

White County

o Female: one woman in her 20s, two women in their 30s, one woman in her 60s.

o Male: one man in his 20s, one man in his 40s.

  • Total cases - 2,921
  • Total deaths - 30

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

They said their public health officials are conducting an investigation of these cases by speaking with individuals who are deemed potential close contacts.

As is protocol public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

They said their public health officials are conducting an investigation of these cases by speaking with individuals who are deemed potential close contacts.

As is protocol public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.

• Caring for a sick person with COVID-19

• Being within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 15 minutes

• Being in direct contact with secretions from a sick person with COVID-19

• Being coughed on

• Kissing

• Sharing utensils

COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases.

If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing call your healthcare provider for further guidance.

In addition, several COVID-19 hotlines have been established:

• Illinois Department of Public Health -1-800-889-3931 or visit them online

• Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800

• Ferrell Hospital (Triage Nurse) 618-273-2275

• Harrisburg Medical Center 618-253-7671

• Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation Clinic (Eldorado, Carmi, Shawneetown) 1-800-408-735

• Community Health & Emergency Services 1-877-MYCHESI(692-4374)

The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19.

The spread of incorrect information during disease outbreaks can lead people to take actions which may not be beneficial to their health or the health of others.

Follow the CDC, IDPH, Illinois Coronavirus website, EHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Marshak said in a release the property has been the site of several recent thefts.
Juvenile hunter accused of killing man with arrow after attempted theft in Dittmer, Mo.
Governor Pritzker stressed on Monday that people are required to remove themselves if they have...
Gov. Pritzker executive order allows Ill. schools to exclude students, staff with COVID-19
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
Several law enforcement agencies are searching for Jonathan Stewart, 23 of Hayti, after he...
Search underway for escapee from Pemiscot Co. courthouse

Latest News

Praise the lard in Murphysboro will begin Thursday, September 23.
33rd annual Praise the Lard in Murphysboro, Ill.
Cases of COVID-19 in the Southern 7 Health Department region on Wednesday, September 22.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 29 new cases of COVID-19
On Wednesday, September 22, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 94 new...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 94 new cases of COVID-19
On Thursday, September 23, the annual Praise the Lard event will begin.
33rd annual Praise the Lard