Dallas County deputies arrest second man connected to the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater

Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a second man wanted in the kidnapping of Cassidy Rainwater.

Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping. A judge held him without bond.

The FBI passed along information last week leading to the arrest of James Phelps, 58, at a home near the town of Windyville, Missouri. He too faces kidnapping charges.

The FBI contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Cassidy Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

According to detectives, Rainwater had been staying with Phelps while she got on her feet. Investigators say Phelps claims she had left in the middle of the night one night at the end of July and he had not seen her since then.

Investigators have not located Rainwater.

The FBI and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office spent Wednesday at Phelps’ home.

