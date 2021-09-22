COVID-19 pandemic affects delivery rate for building materials

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Building supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 are affecting the local housing market.

As new houses are being built across the Heartland, homebuilders are finding it harder to keep up with the demand due to a lack of materials.

“It’s really a guess on the manufacturers part on when I’m going to get material,” said Roofers Mart Branch Manager Stan Miller.

He said supply delays for roofing material have been astronomical since the start of the pandemic.

“We’ve gone from a two-week lead time when we order vinyl windows, to a 12-to-14-week lead time,” he continued.

He said the delay in material delivery is due to a lack of workers in manufacturing and processing facilities due to COVID-19.

“They would have 50 employees each day, in order to be compliant with COVID. They’ve had to spread their employees out for social distancing. And now they don’t have room for 50 so they would have 25 come to work in a decreased capacity,” he said.

Catalina Custom Homes owner Richard Seabaugh said the lack of supplies has also affected his business by making it take longer to complete a new home construction.

“A year and a half ago we could’ve knocked one out within 5 to 6 months. Now with the supply chains and labor shortage, we’re looking at more like a solid year from start to completion,” he explained.

He said not only is it taking longer to get materials, but the price has also increased.

“We really, actually, started slowing down due to the fact is that the price increases on them went up almost 600 percent on certain materials,” he said.

This affects not only his bottom line, but the home buyers as well.

“It was an ongoing conversation with home buyers that already purchased homes. I said we need to renegotiate price because materials are so high, or we need to do a slowdown and most of my buyers are well aware of the time frame and are more willing to work with us,” he said.

Miller said his best advice to anyone looking to purchase a new home or do a remodel, is plan way in advance to make sure you get your materials on time and the best prices.

