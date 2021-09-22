Cape city council help provide counseling services for First Responders

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders are trained to handle difficult emergency situations.

Those situations can lead to stress in the workplace.

Now the city of Cape Girardeau is providing help to first responders.

“We see a lot of different traumatic events in our line of work.”

Randy Morris is the Fire Chief for Cape and he is talking about the challenges the firefighters face while on the job.

“It’s taken a big shift in our line of work, you know firefighters are supposed to be mocho men and having a high tolerance for bottling that traumatic event up inside them. And it’s important to identify that and be able to talk about it,” said Morris.

That’s why Cape city council is using some of the American rescue plan money to provide professional counseling for first responders.

“Whether they be fireman or police they go under a lot of stress. I can’t think of a profession that deals with life and death like they do or that chance of life or death and it puts a lot of strain on them personally and at times they need that counseling,” said Mayor Bob Fox.

Mayor Bob Fox says with covid and all of the extra precautions you have to take it adds more stress on a difficult job.

“We don’t want to so to speak put them in a tough position if they’re going through something. But again, if the counselors are able to identify that by sitting and talking with them, we know that we can get them the help that they’re going to need,” said Morris.

Morris says he is hopeful the counseling services will help improve the mental health in the workplace for first responders.

