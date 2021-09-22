Heartland Votes
Calif. man sentenced to 20 years in prison for mailing meth to southeast Mo.

Officers recovered the package and said it contained 446 grams of a mixture or substance containing meth.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A California man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for mailing methamphetamine to southeast Missouri.

Dexter Elcan, 36, of South Gate, Calif., was sentenced on Wednesday, September 22 after pleading guilty in June to possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.

Officers from the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force learned Elcan was shipping meth from a UPS store in California to people in southeast Missouri. Then he would either have those people distribute the drugs or he would fly to Missouri, distribute the drugs, wire the proceeds back to California and then fly back home.

On the morning of July 11, 2020, officers learned Elcan was traveling to Missouri after shipping a package by UPS to a home in Poplar Bluff.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Missouri, the officers watched the USP delivery person leave the package on the porch. Elcan came out of the home, picked up the package and carried it inside.

Officers knocked on the door as Elcan ran out another door and tried to escape.

They say he was captured a short distance away while trying to break his cell phone and burn the UPS receipt for mailing the package.

Officers recovered the package and said it contained 446 grams of a mixture or substance containing meth.

According to investigators, the quantity is consistent with distribution and not for personal use.

After hearing evidence, the court determined Elcan was a leader/organizer of his methamphetamine sales and that he distributed more than 100 pounds of meth over the course of his criminal conduct.

The case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force and the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith D. Sorrell handled the prosecution for the government.

