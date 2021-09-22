Heartland Votes
Ark. couple sentenced for scheme to abuse COVID-19-related relief programs

An Arkansas couple was sentenced in connection to a scheme to abuse various COVID-19 related economic relief programs.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An Arkansas couple was sentenced in connection to a scheme to abuse various COVID-19 related economic relief programs.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas, James “Snowbird Bob” Read, 45, of Mountain Home, was sentenced to prison followed by three years of supervised release.

The court also ordered he pay $277,827 in restitution.

According to court documents, Read falsified documents to apply for Small Business Administration loans intended for businesses struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, of behalf of himself and others, in multiple states despite being ineligible for the money.

Read’s wife, 43-year-old Crystal Payne, was sentenced on September 20 to five years of probation, a $5,000 fine and $59,130 in restitution for her role in the offense.

“This couple executed a scheme to steal money that was intended to help those who were truly in need,” Fowlkes said in a news release. “This sort of fraud is reprehensible and will not be tolerated in the Western District of Arkansas.”

The case was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigations, the FBI, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration and the Small Business Administration Office of the Inspector General.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Hunter Bridges prosecuted the case.

