8th Annual Nolan Weber Believers 5k event to be held Saturday

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - You could help support families of life saving illnesses by participating in an event on Saturday.

The annual Nolan Weber Believers 5k/Fun Run/Walk and Kids Color Dash is returning for it’s eighth year on Saturday in Jackson.

Nolan Weber passed away from his battle with brain cancer in December of 2013.

Roughly 200 runners are expected to participate at the event to show their support for the Weber family by honoring Nolan Weber.

“It surprises me and my whole family, every year it kind of takes my breath away,” Rachelle Weber said. “We’ll see some of the same people come year-after-year, but it just means that he’s not forgotten. And that as a parent means more than you can ever imagine.”

Rachelle Weber says her son touched so many lives and impacted them for the better.

“I in my entire life could have touched who he did in just a very short period of time,” Rachelle Weber said. “I know that if he were here, it would mean the world to him. So, it makes me happy in a very dark situation.”

Supporting this event assists Believing Beyond which is a charity that financially supports families of children facing potential life threatening illnesses.

“It’s wonderful to see all the individuals and all the groups just continue to come out and show us that they love us, they love him, and it’s more than words can even explain,” said Rachelle Weber.

The event starts and ends at the Jackson High School soccer field parking lot at 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, September 25th.

Registration for the event is open until 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning on site or you can register online. That link can be found here.

