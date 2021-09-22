Heartland Votes
Advertisement

3rd round winners announced for MO VIP drawing

The third-round winners of the MO VIP drawing were announced on Wednesday, September 22.
The third-round winners of the MO VIP drawing were announced on Wednesday, September 22.(Missouri DHSS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The third-round winners of the MO VIP drawing were announced on Wednesday, September 22.

Cash prize winners in southeast Missouri include:

  • Kimberly Bolin - Dexter
  • Carlos Emerson - Poplar Bluff
  • Carrie-Emily Griffard - Ste. Genevieve
  • Patricia Larue - Van Buren
  • Leslie Lott - Portageville
  • Alisha Obermann - Scott City
  • Amber Prunty - Dexter
  • Sheila Risner - Thayer
  • Jeffrey Romines - Bonne Terre
  • Stacey Starnes - Oran
  • Torey Tice - Kennett
  • Ty Tucker - Sikeston
  • Hank Warren - Jackson

You can click here for the full list of winners from all three rounds.

You can find a full list of scholarship winners here.

At the time of the drawing on Sept. 10, a total of 607,671 entries were received.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter at any time for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com.

Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall.

A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to a total of 800 adults (18 and up), and 100 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, will win an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000.

Once a Missourian enters, their entry will be carried over through all the drawings. There is no need to enter more than once.

The next drawing will take place Friday, Sept. 24, but entries must be entered online by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

The deadline for the fifth and final drawing is 11:59 p.m. on October 6.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Marshak said in a release the property has been the site of several recent thefts.
Juvenile hunter accused of killing man with arrow after attempted theft in Dittmer, Mo.
Governor Pritzker stressed on Monday that people are required to remove themselves if they have...
Gov. Pritzker executive order allows Ill. schools to exclude students, staff with COVID-19
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
Several law enforcement agencies are searching for Jonathan Stewart, 23 of Hayti, after he...
Search underway for escapee from Pemiscot Co. courthouse

Latest News

The Egyptian Health Department reported on Wednesday, September 22, that 46 new positive cases...
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 46 new cases of COVID-19
Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County as of Wednesday, September 22.
132 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.
Cape County reports their new COVID-19 cases.
Cape County COVID-19 case update
Cases of COVID-19 in the Southern 7 Health Department region on Wednesday, September 22.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 29 new cases of COVID-19