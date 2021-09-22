Heartland Votes
33rd annual Praise the Lard in Murphysboro, Ill.

By Noland Cook
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) -A Murphysboro tradition is back after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

The 33rd annual praise the lard BBQ competition kicks off Thursday, September 23 and runs through Saturday, September, 25, celebrating all things barbecue.

70 teams from 14 states will compete for more than 27 thousand dollars in prize money in various events.

We talked to Amy Mills, the owner of 17th street barbecue which hosts praise the lard about the safety measures in place this year.

”We are of course still concerned with safety, the safety of our staff and the safety of all the guests who will be here. So anytime you’re in an indoor space masks are required. Our meals are going to be packaged this year in to go containers so people can eat outside if they wish, there will be picnic tables, and we do encourage people to not linger too much inside,” said Mills.

This year there will also be an unveiling of the newly remodeled midway the central hub of the 3 day event.

