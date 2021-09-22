132 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 132 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, September 22.

Currently, there have been a total of 12,300 cases of COVID-19 and a total of 149 deaths in the county.

The seven-day positivity rate is 12.6 percent.

The Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard shows 68,113 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for Cape Girardeau County residents only. The dashboard shows 41.4 percent of residents are completely vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.