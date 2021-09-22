10 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry Co., Ill

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Wednesday, September 22.

The health department said a woman in her 50s passed away from the virus.

The newly reported cases are:

0-12 years - 0

13-17 years- 0

18-64 years - 8

65 and up - 2

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 128

Released from isolation - 4,141

Deaths - 70

The health department is asking the public to answer calls from their office to aid in their response to the pandemic.

They advise that some calls could come from a different area code as well.

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available, while supplies last.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information contact the Perry County Health Department at 618-357-5371.

