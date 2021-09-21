Heartland Votes
Winners of third ‘MO VIP’ drawing presented Wednesday

On Wednesday, September 22, the third drawing for the “MO VIP" will be announced.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The winners of the third “MO VIP” drawing will be announced on Wednesday, September 22.

Those who have already entered should not enter again.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Wednesday, September 22, at 11:59 p.m. is also the deadline for entries for the fourth drawing and It will take place on Friday.

The Missouri DHSS also says currently more than 600,000 vaccinated Missourians have entered the MO VIP.

“With COVID, Missourians can take personal control of how this outbreak impacts their life,” said Donald Kauerauf, Director of DHSS. “The opportunity for individuals to protect themselves, their family, and friends from COVID can be easily achieved through getting vaccinated.”

With the state and federal vaccination data combined, nearly 64 percent of the state’s eligible population have initiated vaccination.

Those without the ability to enter the sweepstakes online can get assistance by calling the COVID-19 hotline Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 877-435-8411.

Get the facts about COVID-19 vaccines and find a vaccine near you look online

