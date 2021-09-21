Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Study: Mo. 2nd in nation in cybercrime payout

A study said Missouri victims give up more than $14,000 a year due to online crimes.
A study said Missouri victims give up more than $14,000 a year due to online crimes.(KFVS)
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - According to CCTV Camera World, a new study finds Missouri is second in the nation for cyberattack victims losing money.

With Missouri victims giving up more than $14,000, a Heartland cybercrimes expert shared what you can do to protect your business.

“At the end of the day do you pay, or go ahead and try to recover from that,” said Broadtek manager Matt Hopkins, who is talking about local business that are compromised by hackers and ordered to pay a ransom.

“There’s a lot of issues around ransomware right now. And I think there is a lot of payouts in Missouri,” he said.

He said to prevent it, the best practice is to have layered security measures in place.

“You have all different types of defenses, not just one. And you keep those things up to date and patched. So, when your provider says you really need to patch this software because there is a vulnerability out, you really need to heed that advice. And keep your hardware patched,” Hopkins explained.

He said the second biggest threat to your network are your employees.

“A lot of times people will click on a bad link in email, and then that downloads the malicious content to your network,” he said.

As for tips to make sure you are safe from hackers, he recommended, “buy good hardware and software. Second of all, keep that patched for security issues and third, educate your staff on how to best navigate email and websites to try to minimize a bad click.”

As cybercrimes are on the rise across the Heartland, he recommended getting a trusted web designer or app developer who will make sure your product is secure and protected.

Hopkins said it’s best practice to get cyber insurance to protect yourself and your business from cyber hackers.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Cape Girardeau Police responded to the 400 block of South Spring Street at 6:25 a.m. on...
Investigation continues after man shot in Cape Girardeau
This is a fiber optics line that was shot and damaged in southeast Missouri.
Utility lines damaged because of shots fired in southeast Missouri
Officer Nathan Vails was awarded on Monday, September 30 for saving Cynthia Buatte from a fire...
Van Buren officer recognized for saving woman from fire at The Landing
Several law enforcement agencies are searching for Jonathan Stewart, 23 of Hayti, after he...
Search underway for escapee from Pemiscot Co. courthouse

Latest News

The event starts in Marquand at 8 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m. on Saturday.
30th annual Pioneer Day kicks off this weekend in Marquand
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
On Tuesday, September 21, the Southern Seven Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 46 new cases of COVID-19
The pandemic has caused many financial disruptions for students pursuing a higher education,...
Southeast Missouri State University to distribute COVID-19 relief funds to students