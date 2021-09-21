Southern Il. Pediatrician explains how elementary age kids getting vaccinated against COVID-19 could help reduce the spread

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The COVID-19 vaccine is proving to be safe and effective for elementary age kids.

That’s according to the most recent trial results from Pfizer.

Moderna is studying its shots in younger children as well.

If the vaccine becomes available to kids, it could impact us in the Heartland.

We spoke to one of Southern Illinois doctor who tells us he sees the effect that COVID-19 is having on school aged children firsthand.

”Our office is completely overwhelmed with kids with COVID-19,” said Dr. Blaine Eubanks.

SIH pediatrician Dr. Blaine Eubanks believes authorizing the COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids could make a big difference in the fight against the pandemic.

“Our eventual goal is not for COVID to go away because it probably won’t, COVID is probably here for the long term. It’s to make this a virus that we can live with and still do our normal day-to-day, go to the movies and go to sports and go to school and do all the things we all want to do without being afraid and that’s what the vaccines are going to help us accomplish,” said Eubanks.

Eubanks said if this age group can get vaccinated, it can help protect the most vulnerable population.

“Elderly, people that are immunocompromised, so we’re seeing kids and we’re concerned about kids but we’re also concerned about the people those kids are in contact with,” said Eubanks.

A couple adults have mixed opinions.

“I would not be opposed to getting my child vaccinated, we’ve had vaccines in the United States ever since I was small and we eliminated polio, Measels, Mumps and stuff like that,” said Ronald Kemp.

“I would be a little bit leery with the younger kids,” said Marla Taylor.

Besides being a doctor, Eubanks is also a parent.

“I have a nine-year-old daughter and I plan on getting her vaccinated the day that I’m able to get her vaccinated,” said Eubanks.

Pfizer still has more phases left in the trial, but so far, officials say its tolerated well for the younger kids.

It could be available by the end of October.

